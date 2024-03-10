Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 38.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

NYSE WSM opened at $234.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.23. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.44 and a 52-week high of $249.04.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 24.98%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WSM shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Williams-Sonoma

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.