Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 38.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.25.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $234.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.23. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $249.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

