Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WIT. BNP Paribas began coverage on Wipro in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an underperform rating and a $5.20 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Wipro from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wipro from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $4.82.

WIT stock opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. Wipro has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.26. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wipro during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Wipro during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Wipro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in Wipro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

