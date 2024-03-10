WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WT. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WisdomTree currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.85.

WisdomTree Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WT opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. WisdomTree has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.32 million. WisdomTree had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WisdomTree will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

Insider Activity at WisdomTree

In other WisdomTree news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg acquired 303,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,187,223.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,172,838 shares in the company, valued at $66,044,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WT. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the third quarter worth $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the third quarter worth $62,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

