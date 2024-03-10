Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WDAY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $293.61.

Get Workday alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WDAY

Workday Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $264.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $288.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.92. Workday has a 52-week low of $174.06 and a 52-week high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total value of $17,407,105.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,362,183.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at $311,213,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total transaction of $17,407,105.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,362,183.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 389,488 shares of company stock valued at $106,963,791. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,988,549,000 after purchasing an additional 437,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,491,149,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Workday by 37.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,153 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Workday by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,293,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $969,893,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,146,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $936,750,000 after buying an additional 335,595 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.