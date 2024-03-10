Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last Week

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a total market cap of $11.83 billion and approximately $1.37 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped TRON Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 87,896,795,668 coins and its circulating supply is 87,896,763,350 coins. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 87,900,911,772.98538 with 87,900,904,387.10043 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.13635132 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $1,444,110.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

