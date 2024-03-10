Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Xeris Biopharma in a report issued on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xeris Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Xeris Biopharma’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get Xeris Biopharma alerts:

Xeris Biopharma Price Performance

XERS stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27. Xeris Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $3.26. The firm has a market cap of $324.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xeris Biopharma

Xeris Biopharma ( NASDAQ:XERS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Xeris Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 610.76% and a negative net margin of 37.98%. The business had revenue of $44.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MPM Bioimpact LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 3,987,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 40.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xeris Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.