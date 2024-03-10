Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2024

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERSFree Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Xeris Biopharma in a report issued on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xeris Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Xeris Biopharma’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Xeris Biopharma Price Performance

XERS stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27. Xeris Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $3.26. The firm has a market cap of $324.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Xeris Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 610.76% and a negative net margin of 37.98%. The business had revenue of $44.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xeris Biopharma

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MPM Bioimpact LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 3,987,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 40.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xeris Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS)

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.