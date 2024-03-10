ZClassic (ZCL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $422.35

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. In the last week, ZClassic has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $442,783.81 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.0477 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00077930 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00047680 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00018014 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

