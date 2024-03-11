10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.44.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.93. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $33.79 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $183.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.73 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 41.17% and a negative return on equity of 28.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $205,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,900 shares in the company, valued at $37,087,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $121,086.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,116,954.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $205,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,087,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,959 shares of company stock valued at $883,826. Company insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 17.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in 10x Genomics by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

