160,867 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Purchased by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 160,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $17,784,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. King Wealth raised its position in General Electric by 3.2% during the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in General Electric by 5.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 43.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in General Electric by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC increased its position in General Electric by 3.1% during the third quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Down 1.2 %

General Electric stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,107,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,790,993. General Electric has a 52-week low of $86.45 and a 52-week high of $175.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $180.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company's revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.71.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

