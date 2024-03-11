18,479 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Bought by Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,494,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB traded down $1.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $221.45. 238,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,628. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $226.39. The company has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.29.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.