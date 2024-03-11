415 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Acquired by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,743,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.26 per share, for a total transaction of $105,040,652.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,715,804 shares in the company, valued at $14,686,314,349.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,570,906 shares of company stock worth $383,420,768. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY opened at $60.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $67.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.63.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Articles

