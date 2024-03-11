4,654,591 Shares in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,654,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,821,000. Comerica Bank owned about 1.86% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 278,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,299,000 after purchasing an additional 238,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $25.04. 44,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,984. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $25.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.40.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

