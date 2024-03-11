48,819 Shares in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 48,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,492,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $111,786,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,094,000 after purchasing an additional 838,997 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $77,615,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,152,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,651,000 after buying an additional 753,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $36,508,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $139.22 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.04 and a 52-week high of $143.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 57.53, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.52.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $36,994.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,273.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $36,994.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,273.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total transaction of $1,267,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,091.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,180 shares of company stock worth $35,545,911 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

