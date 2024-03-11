51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
51Talk Online Education Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:COE opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average is $7.81. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of -0.64.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 463.20%.
Institutional Trading of 51Talk Online Education Group
About 51Talk Online Education Group
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than 51Talk Online Education Group
- What is a SEC Filing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.