51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COE opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average is $7.81. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of -0.64.

Get 51Talk Online Education Group alerts:

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 463.20%.

Institutional Trading of 51Talk Online Education Group

About 51Talk Online Education Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.