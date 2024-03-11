5,384 Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Purchased by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 426.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 45,635 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.20. 242,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,462. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.11. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $49.13.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

