6,847 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Acquired by Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,866. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.75. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.53 and a 52 week high of $115.58. The company has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.68.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 78.74%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

