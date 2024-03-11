AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Stock Price Up 4.8%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.04 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 527,831 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,515,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCL. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 392.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

