ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Gap Down to $30.16

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.16, but opened at $29.34. ACM Research shares last traded at $28.29, with a volume of 309,576 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACMR. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ACM Research from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of ACM Research from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

ACM Research Stock Down 8.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average is $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.54 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACM Research

In other news, Director Tracy Liu sold 12,500 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 110,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,791,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Tracy Liu sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,791,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 10,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,074,000. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACM Research

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 1,133.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,843,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,246 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,702 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,988,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,632 shares in the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,980,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 1,978.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 827,099 shares in the last quarter. 59.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Further Reading

