ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.21.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACVA. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Shares of ACVA opened at $17.92 on Monday. ACV Auctions has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -38.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

In related news, Director Brian Hirsch sold 38,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $707,037.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,390 shares in the company, valued at $6,901,833.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ACV Auctions news, CFO William Zerella sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $936,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,051,913.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hirsch sold 38,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $707,037.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,901,833.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,492,536 shares of company stock worth $24,794,672 over the last three months. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ACV Auctions by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,809,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,941 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ACV Auctions by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,763,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,236 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 5.8% during the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 10,829,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,385,000 after purchasing an additional 594,347 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,801,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,009,000 after purchasing an additional 770,630 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in ACV Auctions by 4,360.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,121,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,441,000 after buying an additional 5,006,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

