Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,090 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 4.0% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BNP Paribas lowered Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $8.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $560.28. 1,789,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,058,282. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $586.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $573.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $253.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $323.29 and a one year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,172,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

