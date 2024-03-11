Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,209 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 1.7% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BNP Paribas lowered Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

Adobe Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $8.21 on Monday, reaching $559.90. 1,367,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,049,951. The stock has a market cap of $253.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $323.29 and a one year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $586.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $573.19.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.