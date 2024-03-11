Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 208.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,412 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,863 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.14.

ADBE traded up $8.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $559.74. 1,239,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,046,500. The firm has a market cap of $253.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $586.79 and its 200 day moving average is $573.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $323.29 and a one year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

