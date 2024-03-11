Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

WMS has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $155.13.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 2.4 %

WMS opened at $161.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.57 and its 200-day moving average is $129.63. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1-year low of $75.02 and a 1-year high of $168.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.44. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 49.79%. The business had revenue of $662.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $1,635,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $124,351,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,532,087. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $1,635,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.