Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stake Cut by Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC

Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC reduced its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,475 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 0.4% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 17,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD traded down $6.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $200.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,341,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,110,242. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.51 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $2,876,634.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,050,677.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,743 shares of company stock valued at $32,503,718 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

