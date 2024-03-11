Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $242,000 Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.7% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIG. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG opened at $96.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.56. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $98.22.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $119,533.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,536.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $119,533.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,536.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total transaction of $1,365,196.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,044.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,967 shares of company stock valued at $28,667,758 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.