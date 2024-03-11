Advisors Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,477,046 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $30,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $17.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average of $16.04. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $123.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.