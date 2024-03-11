Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Aecon Group from C$10.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Aecon Group from C$10.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital upped their price target on Aecon Group from C$15.25 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$17.75.

Shares of TSE:ARE opened at C$17.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$8.42 and a twelve month high of C$17.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$14.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

In other news, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti sold 10,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.07, for a total transaction of C$121,282.39. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

