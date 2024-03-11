AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Holdings Decreased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,859 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of AFC Gamma worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in AFC Gamma by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 279,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 13,423 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in AFC Gamma by 325.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 14,193 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AFC Gamma by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in AFC Gamma by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in AFC Gamma during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. 34.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded AFC Gamma from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

AFC Gamma Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of AFC Gamma stock opened at $11.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $245.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.82. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 million. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 30.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFC Gamma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.18%. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 188.24%.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

(Free Report)

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medical and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.