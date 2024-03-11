Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Position Cut by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc trimmed its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.09% of Aflac worth $38,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 471.4% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.36.

Aflac Trading Up 1.0 %

AFL traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.90. The company had a trading volume of 647,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,706. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.92. The company has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $86.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,451.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $445,850.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

