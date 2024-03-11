Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) PT Raised to C$85.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by ATB Capital from C$81.00 to C$85.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$78.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Cormark reduced their price target on Ag Growth International from C$84.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Ag Growth International from C$83.00 to C$75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ag Growth International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$81.44.

AFN opened at C$62.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$56.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$53.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.22. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of C$47.07 and a 12 month high of C$64.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is 17.44%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

