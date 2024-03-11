Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Agenus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $0.67 on Friday. Agenus has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.86.

Get Agenus alerts:

Insider Transactions at Agenus

In other news, insider Garo H. Armen bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 625,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,879.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Agenus Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Agenus by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,266,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,058,000 after buying an additional 3,328,451 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Agenus by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,180,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724,892 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Agenus by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,154,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550,477 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Agenus by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,616,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,083 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Agenus by 548.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,965,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.