Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Agenus Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $0.67 on Friday. Agenus has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.86.
Insider Transactions at Agenus
In other news, insider Garo H. Armen bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 625,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,879.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Agenus Company Profile
Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.
