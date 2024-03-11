Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $13,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $332,438,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,338,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,456 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $8,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 145,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,867,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $11,253,170.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,562,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,122,971.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $8,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,867,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,417,134 shares of company stock worth $200,439,308 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,910,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,085,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $168.19.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

