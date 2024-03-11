AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target Raised to C$5.25 at Cormark

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BOS. TD Securities decreased their price target on AirBoss of America from C$8.50 to C$6.50 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC cut AirBoss of America from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Pi Financial cut AirBoss of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$5.67.

TSE:BOS opened at C$5.20 on Friday. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of C$3.65 and a 1 year high of C$9.77. The stock has a market cap of C$141.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

