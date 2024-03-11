Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,839 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 79,187 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.16% of Akamai Technologies worth $26,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 524.7% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 488 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $395,050.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,852.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $320,580.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,847.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,110 shares of company stock worth $1,185,951 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

AKAM stock opened at $111.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.23. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AKAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

