Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Outperform”

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $135.00 target price on the technology infrastructure company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $128.00.

AKAM has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a hold rating to a reduce rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $111.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.23. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $129.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.72.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,847.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,847.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $470,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,242.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,110 shares of company stock worth $1,185,951. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.