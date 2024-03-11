Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Given New $159.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $178.00 to $159.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ALB. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Albemarle from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Albemarle from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $188.75.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $118.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.29. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $106.69 and a 12 month high of $255.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.62.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.62 earnings per share. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 11.99%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after buying an additional 104,426,113 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Albemarle by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,076,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,022,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979,885 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $377,341,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,185,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $749,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Albemarle by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,800,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $838,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

