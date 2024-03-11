Allbirds (BIRD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 12th. Analysts expect Allbirds to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allbirds Trading Down 2.2 %

BIRD stock opened at $0.87 on Monday. Allbirds has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $133.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BIRD. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Allbirds from $1.80 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Allbirds by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in Allbirds in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Allbirds in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.88% of the company’s stock.

About Allbirds

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

