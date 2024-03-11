Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 133,763 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 133,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,667,000. LyondellBasell Industries makes up about 2.7% of Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,172,226,000 after purchasing an additional 335,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,266,977,000 after buying an additional 348,169 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,408,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $796,290,000 after buying an additional 787,221 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,305,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $597,140,000 after buying an additional 569,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 45.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $578,905,000 after buying an additional 1,972,160 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $2,899,224.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,101,476.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,460.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,802 shares of company stock valued at $4,549,606. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.28%.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYB. Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.92.
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
