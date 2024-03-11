Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $436.39. 19,823,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,929,195. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $424.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.57. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $285.19 and a one year high of $448.64.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

