Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.24 Million in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 58,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,493,149,000 after purchasing an additional 144,822,572 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16,816.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780,743 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765,030 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,908,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613,434 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,860.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 890,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,779,000 after acquiring an additional 867,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.91. 7,591,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,602,055. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.97. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

