Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Invests $4.14 Million in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,011 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its stake in Visa by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,311 shares of company stock worth $19,333,129 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.30.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $279.57. 1,118,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,272,532. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.76 and a 52-week high of $286.13. The stock has a market cap of $513.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

