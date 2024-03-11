Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Invests $683,000 in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Waste Management by 1.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in Waste Management by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.0% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Waste Management by 30.9% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.9% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,954 shares of company stock valued at $7,648,660 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on WM. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on Waste Management

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $208.21. The stock had a trading volume of 363,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,332. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.76 and a 200 day moving average of $174.32. The stock has a market cap of $83.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.64 and a 52-week high of $209.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.