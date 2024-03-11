Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $12.26 Million Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 84,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.6% of Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 9,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.11.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $186.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,723,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,945,860. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $190.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.17 and its 200-day moving average is $159.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 877,626 shares of company stock worth $159,500,516. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

