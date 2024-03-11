Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter worth $6,312,000. Kampmann Melissa S. bought a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter worth $2,271,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter worth $7,569,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 68.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 11.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 995,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,064,000 after buying an additional 106,089 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOLX. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.89.

Hologic Trading Down 0.9 %

HOLX traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.32. 292,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,752. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.82 and its 200 day moving average is $71.71. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.32 million. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

