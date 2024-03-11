Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 148,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,352,000. MetLife comprises 2.0% of Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 50.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in MetLife by 38.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after buying an additional 22,269 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 68.3% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 824,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,886,000 after buying an additional 334,762 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in MetLife by 2.5% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 54.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,126,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,790,000 after buying an additional 746,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $71.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915,051. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $72.49. The company has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. As a group, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 113.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MET. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.23.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

