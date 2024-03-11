Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.99 on Monday, hitting $243.43. 163,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,467. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $246.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

