Almitas Capital LLC Takes Position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY)

Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 205,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 63,623 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,255,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 405,007 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 68,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BNY remained flat at $10.64 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,434. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Articles

