Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,588 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALNY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,703,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,880,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $547,152,000 after buying an additional 651,054 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,005,000 after buying an additional 262,893 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 328.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 203,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,699,000 after buying an additional 155,795 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 306,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,303,000 after buying an additional 142,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ALNY opened at $149.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.82. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $218.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $439.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.12.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

