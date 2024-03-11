Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after acquiring an additional 18,573,146 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Altria Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,008,000 after buying an additional 7,546,851 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,426,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,823,000 after buying an additional 2,478,576 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,084,000 after buying an additional 1,653,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of MO traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,214,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,533,170. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.54. The stock has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $48.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.